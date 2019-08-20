Driver pulled over in Oakland County found with gun stolen during 2016 Livonia break-in, police say

A Glock 17 pistol that was stolen from a Livonia gun store on Oct. 13, 2016, and recovered during a traffic stop in Royal Oak Township on Aug. 20, 2019. (Michigan State Police)

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver who was pulled over for an improper lane change in Royal Oak Township was caught hiding a Glock 17 pistol that had been stolen during a Livonia gun store break-in in 2016, police said.

A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle early Tuesday morning for improper lane use, according to authorities.

While approaching the car, the trooper saw the driver hiding a gun in the fuse box compartment, officials said.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old man from Detroit. He was taken into custody, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers said they found a Glock 17 pistol with a loaded magazine.

Investigators said the driver doesn't have a concealed pistol license and the gun had been reported as stolen.

Police said the gun was stolen Oct. 13, 2016, during a break-in at Gun Barn in Livonia.

The man was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending charges of carrying a concealed weapon, transporting/possessing a stolen firearm and driving on a suspended license.

