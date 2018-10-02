Driver rescued after semi truck rolls on top of SUV on I-75 in Detroit

A driver was rescued from his SUV after a semi truck landed on top of it on I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The driver of an SUV was rescued by firefighters Tuesday after a semi truck rolled on top of his vehicle on I-75 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

Video shows the semi truck on top of a Mountaineer SUV on northbound I-75 near Caniff Street.

"There is a vehicle that was actually pinned underneath the trailer," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "The driver, very fortunate, wearing their seatbelt. Again, seatbelts save lives."

State troopers said the SUV was slowing down in the right lane and the semi truck driver was behind the SUV and couldn't stop.

The semi truck hit the median wall, went up the embankment and rolled onto the SUV, police said.

"Can't blame rain," Shaw said. "Rain doesn't jump behind the wheel of your car and steer it into a ditch. People are driving too fast. They're driving too close to each other."

Hamtramck firefighters rescued the driver, who was pinned inside his SUV. He is hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

The semi truck driver also sustained minor injuries, police said.

