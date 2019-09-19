Drunken Michigan teacher arrested at school after blowing 4 times legal limit

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A teacher at a White Lake Township high school was arrested Wednesday after he blew four times the legal limit.

Administrators believed the 44-year-old Lakeland High School teacher was drunk at about 8 a.m.

According to officials, the teacher said he drank alcohol before driving. He blew .3.

Police had a warrant for the teacher in connection with operating while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license Oct. 4, 2018.

The teacher, who is from West Bloomfield, is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges related to driving on a suspended license and operating while intoxicated.

Principal Paul Gmelin released a statement regarding the incident:

"I wanted to make you aware that a Lakeland staff member was escorted by the police from LHS today as a result of legal issues unrelated to students. A shelter in place was called so that students did not witness the situation. The staff member will not be on campus while this matter is pending. I cannot share any additional information at this time."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.