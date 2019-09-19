Michigan teacher who was drunk at school appears in court for separate drunken driving case

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A teacher at a White Lake Township high school who blew four times the legal limit at school appeared in court Thursday in connection with a separate drunken driving case.

READ: Drunken Michigan teacher arrested at school after blowing 4 times legal limit

Michael Fletcher, 44, a teacher at Lakeland High School, was arrested Wednesday.

Fletcher was in court for a bench warrant on charges of drunken driving and driving with a suspended license last year.

Police said Fletcher was late to work several days in a row. When the principal confronted Fletcher, he said Fletcher smelled like alcohol.

Police said Fletcher was super drunk.

"I've been trying to get myself clean since my last divorce, and I've got a medical issue that's detrimental," he said.

Fletcher has been living outdoors in a campground all summer, authorities said.

