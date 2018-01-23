DTE Energy announces reduction in rates due to tax reform

DETROIT - DTE Energy announced Tuesday that customers can expect to save money on their electric and gas bills as a result of tax reform.

The company said that customers will see about a 3 percent reduction in their rates due to a lower corporate tax.

Read DTE's full statement below.

The recent passage of the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will offer benefits to energy customers across the country – including DTE’s utility customers here in Michigan. The reduction of the corporate tax rate will result in lower bills for DTE’s 2.2 million electric and 1.3 million gas customers.

In 2018, a savings of nearly $190 million will be passed along to customers.

As this tax reduction works through the regulatory process, our average electric and gas customers will see a reduction in their rates of about 3 percent. The reduction in rates due to the tax law change will be a significant infusion into the Michigan economy as our customers will enjoy this benefit for years to come.

