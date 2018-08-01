DTE Energy outage map: Severe storms knock out power for thousands of Metro Detroiters

Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are without power on Aug. 1, 2018 (DTE Energy)

DETROIT - Thousands of residents are without power in Metro Detroit due to severe weather that swept through the area overnight.

As of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, DTE Energy officials said 24,000 customers were without power. There were originally 32,000 customers without power after the storms.

According to the DTE Energy outage map, there are large outages all around Metro Detroit.

More than 6,500 residents have been affected by the outage in the area between Livonia and Redford Township, according to the outage map. There's an outage of more than 1,000 residents just northeast of the area in Southfield.

There are around 1,000 residents without power in parts of Royal Oak, Dearborn, Taylor, and Belleville.

Click here to visit the DTE Energy outage map.

