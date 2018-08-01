DTE Energy: 24,000 customers without power due to severe weather

DTE Energy officials said there are 24,000 customers without power in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials said there are 24,000 customers without power in Metro Detroit due to severe storms that hit the area overnight.

There were originally 32,000 customers without power, but around 8,000 have had their power restored.

Officials said 90 percent of those customers will have power back at the end of the day.

The outages are mostly concentrated in western Wayne County and the Ann Arbor area, DTE Energy officials said.

