Eastern Michigan University student loses cap and gown in devastating fire days before graduation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was supposed to be one of the happiest times of her life, her college graduation, but for one Metro Detroit college student, a destructive fire took that happiness away.

Kiara Phelps and her mother made it safely out of their townhouse, but everything they own was lost in the fire.

A grease fire ignited in the kitchen and the townhouse quickly went up in flames. Phelps and her mother rushed out of the burning unit and left everything behind, including the cap and gown Phelps needs for graduation at Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Phelps said she will be the first in her family to graduate college. She worked hard to graduate with honors and looked forward to wearing the cords and stole proudly.

She graduates Sunday and didn't feel like celebrating with all the destruction but her mother offered words of wisdom and reminded her that life has to go on.

She will walk across the stage with someone's borrowed gown.

GoFundMe: Kiara’s fire relief fund

