Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shots fired incident

What appears to be a bullet hole in Eastpointe. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are searching for an armed man after receiving reports of a "disturbance involving a man with a gun" at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Drive in Eastpointe, according to a release.

Police said when officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, but during the investigation shots were fired at police. No one was injured.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect.

Deon Deonte Stanford, 20, is a person of interest, according to police. He also goes by the name "DaDa." Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 586-445-5100.

Deon Deonte Stanford. (Eastpointe Police and Fire Department)





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.