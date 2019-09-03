Ecorse man accused of shooting at Detroit police officers, robbing woman at gunpoint

DETROIT - An Ecorse man has been charged with firing shots at Detroit police officers and robbing a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint, according to officials.

Shots fired at police

Glasco Miles, 24, was riding a bicycle Aug. 21 when he pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward officers who were investigating him in connection with a robbery, authorities said.

Police were in the area of Edsel and Omaha streets in Detroit at 1:50 p.m. when Miles rode past and fired a shot before fleeing on foot, police said.

He was arrested later that afternoon at a home in the 2400 block of Electric Street in Southwest Detroit, officials said.

He was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police and three felony firearm violations.

Miles was arraigned Friday. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Thursday, but is expected to be moved to Friday, so it can be heard on the same day as a robbery case involving Miles, according to authorities.

Armed robbery

In the robbery case, Miles is accused of targeting a 25-year-old Redford woman at a business in the 2600 block of South Schaefer Street in Detroit, officials said.

Miles was riding a bicycle when he pointed a handgun at the woman near Bassett Street and demanded her personal property, police said.

He is charged with armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and two felony firearm violations.

Miles was arraigned and is scheduled to return to court Friday for a preliminary examination.

