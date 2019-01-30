Ecorse police: Man found frozen to death across the street from home

ECORSE, Mich. - A man was found frozen to death across the street from his home in Ecorse Wednesday morning.

Ecorse police said a body was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home near West Jefferson Avenue and Elton Street.

Police said the man was not dressed for the elements, as wind chill temperatures in Metro Detroit today are at dangerous lows.

Police said the man went to a neighbors porch and appears to have passed out from the cold weather.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. The man has not yet been identified.

