Former Ecorse city councilman found frozen to death across street from home

ECORSE, Mich. - Former city councilman Gary Sammons was found frozen to death across the street from his home in Ecorse.

Sammons' body was discovered Wednesday morning on Elton Street, not far from the intersection of West Jefferson and West Outer Drive.

Neighbors are upset to hear of Sammons' death.

"Why he was out in all this ice and cold? I had no idea," a neighbor said.

The dangerously cold temperatures may have led to the death of the former city councilman as he was found dead outside of his neighbors house across the street from where he lived.

"Sometimes we see the cops over there because they help him out, so I thought it was something like that. I didn't know he passed away," a neighbor said.

Police said Sammons was in his 70s, lived alone and decided to go outside Tuesday night. They believe he got disoriented quickly in the cold weather.

The people who knew Sammons describe him as a caring man and can't believe he's gone.

"He was a well-liked guy in our city," a neighbor said.

Police said no foul play was involved in his death and all signs lead them to believe Sammons froze to death, but they're waiting for autopsy results.

