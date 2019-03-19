Edison Boat Club on Detroit's east side will be closing permanently

DETROIT - The Edison Boat Club charges $180 a year to be a member and members are also asked to volunteer 15 hours a year to help keep the place up.

Many people said the place leveled the playing field, giving families access to a club they could call their own. After this summer, however, the Edison Boat Club will be closing.

The boat club is a century old and more recently has been for Detroit Edison employees who have been able to enjoy the river's edge in a very quiet and happy place.

Last week, DTE decided to close the place and the people who have been coming there for so long are disappointed.

"It's probably the best place in Detroit," Vanessa Gunter said.

DTE is going to demolish the buildings after finding it couldn't sell the land as it stands.

It's estimated it would cost about $1 million to replace the old boat club, money DTE isn't willing to spend.

