General Election Results for Genesee County on Nov. 6, 2018

Michigan General Election results for races in Genesee County on Nov. 6, 2018.
Find more Michigan General Election results here
County-wide races
Flint races:
Northern Genesee County races:
- Beecher Community School District Board
- Birch Run Area Schools Board
- Clio Area Schools Board
- Davison Schools Board, Street Proposal
- Kearsley Schools Sinking Fund Millage
- Lennon Village Disincorporation Proposal
- Montrose Mayor
- Montrose Medical Marijuana Ordinance
- Montrose Public Safety, Fire Millages
- Montrose Schools Sinking Fund Millage
- Mount Morris City Council
- New Lothrop Area Schools Board
Southern Genesee County races:
- Durand Area Schools Board
- Fenton Charter Amendment Proposal, Road Millage
- Goodrich Village Council
- Grand Blanc Schools Board, Fire Millage
- Linden Road Millage Proposal
- Swartz Creek City Council
- Swartz Creek Schools Board, Bonding Proposal
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.