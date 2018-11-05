Decision 2018 Election Day: Hot races to watch

ROCHESTER, Mich. - The polls open Tuesday and Michigan has seen a lot of cash pour in from Washington, D.C., as both Republicans and Democrats hustle for votes.

Democrats in Michigan are trying to sweep the top of the ticket and flip two Congressional seats; Michigan's 11th Congressional District, held by Republican Dave Trotts, and Michigan's 8th Congressional District, held by Republican Mike Bishop.

In Michigan's 8th District, Elissa Slotkin is running for the Democrats against Republican Mike Bishop. In the 11th District, Democrat Haley Stevens is running against Republican Lena Epstein.

The race for attorney general is another one that is heating up. Polling suggests the race is within the margin of error. Democrat Dana Nessel is running against Republican Tom Leonard. If the Republicans lose at the top of the ticket, many GOP insiders view Leonard as the firewall.

Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is running against Republican challenger John James.

