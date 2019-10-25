Electronics stolen from off-campus shared apartment in Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the case. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Several electronics were stolen from an off-campus apartment that was robbed Thursday.

Police say the robbery happened between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the apartment located on Packard Street.

At around 1:15 p.m. a resident discovered the front door of the apartment was damaged and forced open.

Another resident was in the apartment sleeping at the time but did not report hearing or seeing anyone.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.