Elevated copper, lead levels found in 57 of 86 Detroit public schools tested

Elevated levels of copper and lead were found at dozens of Detroit public schools. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District's latest round of testing has revealed that 33 more schools have elevated levels of copper, lead or both, officials said. There were 52 schools included in this round of testing.

Out of 86 DPSCD schools that have been tested, a total of 57 were found to have elevated levels or copper, lead or both, according to school officials.

The testing evaluated all water sources from sinks to drinking fountains. When the first round of tests showed 16 of 24 schools had elevated copper or lead levels, school officials turned off all drinking water and provided bottled water and water coolers.

Results from the second round of tests were released Wednesday.

DPSCD is still awaiting test results from 17 schools and the original 10 Di-Hydro schools.

Officials said the schools will continue to use water coolers districtwide.

District officials are recommending the use of hydration stations to the school board. They would be installed in all schools by the beginning of next school year and replace the need for water coolers, officials said.

A hydration station would be placed in a school for every 100 students, as well as one in the kitchen, faculty lounge and gym.

Here are the schools that have been tested and have an elevated level of copper, lead or both:

Academy of the Americas Elementary-Middle School

Adult Education- East

Ann Arbor Trail Magnet School

Bagley Elementary School

Bates Academy

Bennett Elementary-Middle School

Bethune Elementary-Middle School

Bow Elementary-Middle School

Brewer

Burton International

Carleton Elementary School

Carstens Elementary-Middle School

Carver STEM

Cass Technical High School

Chrysler Elementary School

Clark Elementary-Middle School

Clippert Elementary Middle School

Cody High School

Coleman Young Elementary School

Davis Aerospace HS at Golightly

Denby

Detroit International Academy for Young Women

Detroit Lions Academy

Dixon Academy

Douglass Academy for Young Men

Emerson Elementary/Middle School

Fleming

Foreign Language Immersion

Gardner Elementary

Golightly Educational Center

Greenfield Union Elementary/Middle School

Henderson, Erma Academy

Hutchinson @ Howe

Keidan

Law

Mann Elementary School

Marcus Garvey

Marquette Elementary/Middle School

Mason Elementary/Middle School

Mumford High School

Nichols Academy

Noble Elementary-Middle School

Nolan

Osborn

Pasteur Elementary School

Pulaski

Randolph Career Academy - Construction Trades

Renaissance High School

Roberto Clemente Elementary

Sampson-Webber Academy

Southeastern High School

Spain Elementary-Middle School

Speech & Hearing - (Day School for Deaf)

Twain, Mark Academy

West Side Academy

Western International High School

Wright, Charles Lower Academy

Here are the schools that have been tested and cleared:

Academy of the Americas High School

Adult Education- West

Blackwell Institute, Catherine C

Brenda Scott

Burns Elementary School

Central High School/Durfee ES/MS

Communication & Media Arts High School

Cooke Elementary School, STEM Academy

Detroit School of Arts (DSA)

Dossin Elementary/Middle School

Drew Trainable Center

Duke Ellington @ Beckham

Earhart Elementary-Middle School

East English Village/Diann Banks Williams

Gompers, Samuel L. Elementary/Middle School

Harms Elementary School

Henry Ford High School/Turning Point

King, Martin Luther Jr. Senior High School

Ludington Magnet Middle School

Mackenzie Elementary/Middle School

Maybury Elementary School

Munger Elementary/Middle School

Neinas Elementary School

Priest

Robeson, Paul / Malcolm X Academy (at Hally)

Ronald Brown Academy

Schulze Elementary/Middle School

White

