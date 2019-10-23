Elevated levels of lead found in Inkster water samples

INKSTER, Mich. - Some water samples taken last month in Inkster had elevated levels of lead.

According to officials, samples were taken from 30 sites with known lead service lines. Four homes exceeded the 15 parts per billion limit set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. About 400 customers have lead service lines.

The action level that is exceeded is not a health-based standard, according to officials. It is a level that triggers additional actions including increased sampling of water quality and educational outreach to customers.

According to the city, the levels are not in violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.

Tips for reducing exposure to lead in water:

• Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.

• If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

• If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from the plumbing of your home and the lead service line.

• Consider using a filter to reduce lead in drinking water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that any household with a child or pregnant woman use a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water.

• Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction.

• Be sure to maintain and replace the filter devise in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions to protect water quality.

• Use cold, filtered water, for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby formula.

• Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.

• Clean your faucet aerator to remove trapped debris.

