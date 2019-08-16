Employee covers Oakland County board chambers in essential oil to ward off bad energy

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A county employee covered the Oakland County Board of Commissioners chambers in essential oils in what she says was an attempt to ward off bad energy in the building.

Finding a replacement for County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, who died Aug. 3, has been a battle. Patterson

The County Commission chose not to hold a special election and, instead, a bipartisan candidate evaluation committee was assigned with picking a leader from applications.

Two days have been filled with cleaning after the employee covered 249 chairs in the auditorium, 34 chairs used by the commissioners, door jambs and 19 chairs in a conference room with oil.

