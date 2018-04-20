Employees held at gunpoint during armed robbery at Five Guys restaurant in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A burger joint in Warren was victim to an armed robbery Thursday.

The robbery happened at about 10 p.m. at the Five Guys restaurant on Mound Road.

Police said the gunman was hiding in the back of the restaurant at closing time. An employee came across the man and was forced into the restroom at gunpoint.

The man approached a second employee and pushed the gun into his ribs. He ordered another employee to open the safe.

Police said the man fled on foot through the back door of the restaurant.

The suspect was described as black, in his 20s and was wearing dark clothing.



