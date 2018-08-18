EMS tech released from hospital after hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An emergency medical services technician was released from a hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run incident.

The 27-year-old technician was hit by someone driving a black, newer-model Chevy Impala just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit.

He was on a call with the response vehicle parked in the street. The driver struck him while he was standing outside the response vehicle. Police say the technician came down on the hood of the Impala, rolled off and might have hit the windshield.

The suspect left the scene going northbound on Greenfield Road from west 7 Mile Road.

