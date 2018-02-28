Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 32-year-old Michigan man

LANSING - Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing 32-year-old man.

Police are asking for help in locating 32-year-old Albert Mammah. The alert is out of the Lansing area.

Police have not offered any additional details at this time.

If you have seen him, call the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.



