Ex-Comerica Park worker caught spitting on customer's pizza sentenced to probation

DETROIT - A former concessions worker at Comerica Park who was caught spitting on a customer's pizza was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty.

Jaylon Juwan Kerley, 20, was facing one count of felony food law violations and one count of misdemeanor food law violations.

Kerley was sentenced to 18 months of probation, as well as continued therapy and anger management classes.

Kerley was tested Sept. 27 and results showed he tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases, human immunodeficiency virus and any type of hepatitis, officials said.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has been inundated with phone calls from the public since our announcement of charges in this case -- specifically inquiring whether the defendant has certain infectious diseases," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "We understand that concern and facilitated the expedited testing of the defendant. He, in turn, waived his privacy rights for us to release this information."

“The Detroit Health Department is working with Delaware North, the food service vendor for Comerica Park, to ensure they are following the Michigan Food Law and Code, including operations and training protocols," the Detroit Health Department said in a statement. "This included a recommendation to the 36th District Court that the employee undergo a medical evaluation. The Detroit Health Department's Food Safety Team will continue to closely monitor the establishment and follow-up with regular food safety inspections."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.