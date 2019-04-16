Ex-Michigan State president's court hearing continues for charges in Nassar scandal

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Tuesday marks marks the fourth day of this preliminary hearing for Lou Anna Simon.

Usually these hearings last just a few hours. The district court judge trying to determine if the case is strong enough for a trial. Tuesday will begin with cross-examination of a witness, who prosecution used last week to try to prove Simon's knowledge of Larry Nassar's abuse while she was president at Michigan State University.

The last person on the stand was Paulette Granberry Russell. She worked in the Title IX office and was an advisor to then-president Simon. The prosecutors presented an email and meeting notes between the two, alleging proof Simon knew of a complaint against Nassar in May of 2014.

The witness on the stand is one of her staffers who told her of the Nassar complaint, and she allegedly notified Simon.

Simon is charged with lying to police about when she found out about the Nassar complaint. It's been said she knew about "a" complaint, but not that it was Nassar. The Michigan Attorney General's office, though, presented a folder with notes from a meeting between Granberry Russell and President Simon.

There's a chance this hearing could end Tuesday, but it's been moving very slow so far. If it doesn't wrap up Tuesday, the court already has another day booked for this in June.

The hearing is being held at 56-A District Court in Charlotte, Mich.

