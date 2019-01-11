WATCH: Rochester High School teacher accused of having sex with students arraigned

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A Rochester High School teacher who was fired and is facing criminal charges for allegedly having sex with teen boys who are students at the school was arraigned on charges Friday morning.

Kathryn Houghtaling has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree. She is accused of having sexual relations with two boys, 16 and 17. Authorities said nothing happened at the school.

Kathryn Houghtaling in court Jan. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

Houghtaling pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. She received a $200,000 bond, cash or surety and no 10 percent. If she does post bond she will have to wear a tether and undergo drug and alcohol testing. She won't be allowed to leave her house unless she's going to court, going to her attorney's office or to a medical appointment. She is ordered not to contact any witnesses or alleged victims in this case and she is also banned from visiting all public schools.

"Do you understand me?" said Judge Lisa L. Asadoorian, who has been assigned to the case.

Houghtaling nodded and said yes.

Meanwhile, she is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education at the school. One of the teens was a student in her class, prosecutors said.

Houghtaling was recently married and lives in Sterling Heights with her husband. A neighbor said she was surprised when she heard what happened.

"I would never have imagined something like that from knowing her," Jamie Zebari said.

Authorities said nothing happened at the school, and it's unclear how long the alleged sexual relationships lasted. Sources say Houghtaling had sex with the boys at an apartment and one time in a car, while other students watched.

