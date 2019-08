DETROIT - A excavator was used to gain entry into the JR Party Store in the 16000 block of Plymouth Road Sunday morning.

Police said the front wall of the store was smashed open with the excavator. Several bottles of liquor were taken from the convenience store during the breakin that happened at 5:22 a.m. Sunday.

Sources tell Local 4 more than $100,000 in damage was caused.

