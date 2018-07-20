Exhibit on Leonardo da Vinci's inventions, artwork opens at Cranbrook Institute of Science

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - The Cranbrook Institute of Technology is presenting inventions, machines and various artwork from Italian Renaissance jack-of-all-trades Leonardo da Vinci.

Created by The Artisans of Florence International in collaboration with The Niccolai Group, more than 75 reconstructions of drawings and designs from da Vinci's notebooks and manuscripts are featured in the display.

"Da Vinci Machines & Robotics" features flying machines; nautical, hydraulic and architectural innovations; groundbreaking applications of civil engineering; artwork; and incredible war machines.

The exhibition also includes 15 high-quality reproduction artworks; giant art panels; computer animations; and film screenings and rare copies of da Vinci's "Codex Atlanticus" (1478 – 1519), the largest with 401 sheets and held in the Ambrosiana Library in Milan, and "Codex on Anatomy Windsor Collection" (1502 – 1513), held in Windsor Castle Royal Library, London.

