FAA investigating 'flying car' crash at Willow Run Airport

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an experimental aircraft crash at Willow Run Airport.

ORIGINAL STORY: Small experimental aircraft crashes at Willow Run Airport

The FAA said the crashed aircraft was an experimental Detroit Flying Cars WD-1 flying car. The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday during a taxi test.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, the vehicle unexpectedly went airborne during the taxi test and crashed. The pilot, the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, who was taken to University of Michigan Hospital by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing.

