VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A small experimental aircraft crashed Friday on the runway at Willow Run Airport in Van Buren Township.

Emergency personnel had the wreckage surrounded.

There is no word on injuries.

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have reached out to the FAA for comment.

A small experimental aircraft crashed Dec. 14, 2018 at Willow Run Airport. (WDIV)

