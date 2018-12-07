Families of double-homicide victims at Detroit senior center demands action from management

DETROIT - Bernice Clark, 66, and security guard Kenneth Hall, 50, were shot and killed on Nov. 13 inside the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex on Dickerson Avenue in Detroit.

Original Story: Gunman at large after woman, security guard fatally shot at senior housing complex in Detroit

It was Hall's first day as a security guard at the complex. Police said Clark didn't know him, but was bringing him food as a welcoming gift when another tenant, 69-year-old James Flemming, shot them both to death.

Flemming was arrested in Virginia a few days after the shooting.

Both families have been asking for a private meeting with the complex's management. The family of Clark said it's been ignored by the housing officials as it's searched for answers.

The families said the shootings should have never happened. Tenants aren't allowed to have guns and Flemming should have been denied an apartment due his sex offender conviction.

The families said they respect the police investigation but believe having management meet with them is the right thing to do.

