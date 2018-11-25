Families stranded at Detroit airport due to snowstorm hitting Midwest

DETROIT - Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country Sunday because of the snow.

The ripple effect was felt all over the country. A massive winter storm is expected to hammer the Midwest with rain, ice and snow, affecting one of the busiest travel days of the year.

This year's Thanksgiving travel was expected to be record-breaking, with 3 million people estimated to fly home Sunday. However, the storm strengthened quickly, affecting airports in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa and more.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport was hit especially hard, with hundreds of cancellations by Sunday afternoon.

The entire airport was shut down in Kansas City, Missouri, and the governor declared a state of emergency due to the storm.

Delta passengers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport spent hours waiting for updates. Families learned they weren't going to make it home to Kansas City any time soon and will have to experience winter in Michigan for a few days.

This storm is expected to hit Metro Detroit late Sunday night or early Monday morning. It's unknown how it will affect morning drives, but commuters are urged to leave early and drive safely.

