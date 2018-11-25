Winter storm to hit Southeast Michigan on Monday: Here's what to expect

Southeast Michigan is set to see its first significant snow fall on Monday morning, just in time for rush hour.

DETROIT - Southeast Michigan is set to see its first significant snow fall on Monday morning, just in time for rush hour.

The National Weather Service is calling for between 3 and 8 inches of snow, depending on where you are in Southeast Michigan.

RELATED: Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit, between 3-6 inches of snow expected

Winds on Monday will be around 25 and 30 miles per hour in Livingston and Oakland counties from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The higher snow totals will be across western St. Clair, northern Macomb and northwestern Washtenaw counties.

Winds on Monday will also be around 25 to 30 miles per hour in St. Clair, Macomb and Washtenaw counties from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

When will the snow start?

Snow will start just after midnight on Monday morning. It's expected to continue through the late morning hours, into the early afternoon hours on Monday.

Where and how much?

The National Weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties from 1 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday.

RELATED: Winter storm to hit Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties, 5-8 inches of snow expected

The rest of Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday. An Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Drivers can expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Heavy snow with total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches within the Warning area and accumulations of 3 to 7 inches within the Advisory area.

School Closings

School closings are likely, especially for schools in the Warning zone. You can track to-the-minute closings right here.

Traffic

The Monday morning commute will be tricky for most travelers in Michigan. You can updates on closures and traffic by using our interactive map right here or downloading the ClickOnDetroit app for alerts. Just search WDIV in your app store.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.