Family and friends gather to remember Ann Arbor man killed in Ypsilanti shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember an Ann Arbor man who was killed Tuesday outside a liquor store in Ypsilanti.

Solomon Brown, 31, was shot about 9:20 p.m. outside the store in the 500 block of West Cross Street.

Solomon Brown. (WDIV)

Officers said there was an argument between several people at the location, which led to shots being fired. A 30-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting.

Hear from Brown's family in the video above.

