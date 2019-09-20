Family and friends gather to remember Ann Arbor man killed in Ypsilanti shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember an Ann Arbor man who was killed Tuesday outside a liquor store in Ypsilanti.
Solomon Brown, 31, was shot about 9:20 p.m. outside the store in the 500 block of West Cross Street.
Officers said there was an argument between several people at the location, which led to shots being fired. A 30-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting.
Hear from Brown's family in the video above.
