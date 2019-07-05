Family grieving after 4-year-old boy killed in suspected DUI crash at Roseville intersection

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are investigating and a family is dealing with a significant loss after a two-car crash that killed a 4-year-old boy at a Roseville intersection.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Little Mack Avenue and Masonic Road, officials said. A black 2011 GMC Yukon was heading north on Little Mack while a white 2009 Mercury Milan traveled east on Masonic, according to authorities.

The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, causing the crash, police said. There are contradictory accounts about which driver disregarded a red light at the intersection, according to officials.

"It just isn't fair," Teal Waldorph, the child's mother, said.

Her husband, Joseph Edmond, had picked up 4-year-old Cayden and his 2-year-old sister, Aubrey, and was headed home when he got to the intersection. That's all he remembers

"What I remember is waking up in an ambulance with my daughter because I smacked my face pretty hard," Joseph Emond said.

Cayden liked cars and loved dinosaurs. He was going to start preschool in the fall, and he was really excited about it because Waldorph said that's the kind of boy he was.

"He was a good big brother," Waldorph said.

"I just hope that the man who is to blame rots in prison," Brianna Morgan, Cayden's aunt, said.

Police don't know for sure who ran the red light, but they suspect the other driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Cayden's sister is back home safe but still dealing with the loss.

