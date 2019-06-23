Family loses priceless heirloom in Windsor auto repair shop fire

WINDSOR, Ontario - Firefighters battled a massive fire Sunday morning in Windsor, Ontario.

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters battling massive fire in Windsor

The fire happened near the intersection of Howard and Hanna streets. There are several businesses in the area.

A Windsor family watched their dreams go up in smoke as the fire razed a mechanic's shop they had just purchased.

They had just borrowed money to buy the place but had not yet set up insurance.

The Windsor Fire Department estimates the damage at half a million dollars, but the family lost more than just the building. They had started to store equipment inside the building, including an old, one-of-a-kind hotrod the family fixed up in the 1980s.

No one was injured during the fire.

