Firefighters battling massive fire in Windsor

WINDSOR, Ontario - There is breaking news happening right now in Windsor, Canada, where firefighters are battling what appears to be a massive fire.

You can take a look at the huge amount of smoke from the fire that Local 4 crews captured miles away--on the Detroit side of the border.

The fire appears to be happening along Howard and Hanna streets. There are several businesses in the area.

Local 4 is working on getting crews out to the scene. Check back as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.