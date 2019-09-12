Family mourns after deadly hit-and-run on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - A family is mourning after a hit-and-run killed a man Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man standing on Detroit street corner struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

His family described the grandfather as someone who loved his family very much.

Video shows Aubrey Blakely standing on the side of the road and getting hit and killed by a driver who swerved into him and kept going near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Linnhurst Street.

Blakely had retired from General Motors and was working to promote business for an oil change business with friends.

Police said the driver was distracted by their phone.

The family is urging the driver to turn themselves in to police.

