17-year veteran of Oakland County Sheriff's Office in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The family of a driver who struck an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Rochester Hills said the woman was on her way to school when the accident happened.

David hack, a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office and a school liaison at Rochester Adams High School, was struck.

The woman is a student at Oakland University, her family said. She said it was dark Thursday morning and the deputy was not wearing a vest as he stood outside of his patrol vehicle on Tienken Road.

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are waiting to hear back from the family's attorney for more information.

Meanwhile, Hack, 50, is in critical condition with head injuries. The Sheriff's Office said he was responding to another car crash about 7:40 a.m. in front of Rochester Adams High School on Tienken Road east of Adams Road. Then a second crash happened. Hack was outside of his patrol car and responding to that second crash when he was struck by a passing car. He hit the windshield.

"He got hit pretty good, hit the windshield. His condition ... we're just going to have to wait and see what happens in the brain area," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard said the deputy was trying to secure an accident scene when a vehicle entered the area and struck him. The deputy's patrol car was unmarked but emergency lights were flashing, the sheriff said.

Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner released this statement:

"The Deputy is a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who is assigned as a School Liaison Deputy at Rochester Adams High School. He is a pivotal member of our community, and we will continue to keep him in our thoughts and prayers. Our Critical Incident Team remains available to provide support for our students and staff."

West Tienken Road was closed in both directions between Adams Road and Oxford West due to the crash investigation. The road is back open to traffic now.

