Family of five loses everything in Flat Rock apartment fire

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - A family of five is working on recovering after losing everything in a fire that destroyed their Flat Rock apartment.

“The living room is completely, completely gone. The worst is where the TV is by the wall,” said resident, Tiffany Tackett.

The fire left her family of five with just the clothes on their backs.

Tackett said the fire started when there was no one was home.

“I knew that there was nothing we could save. It was devastating, especially because I have three kids, and everything that they owned was destroyed,” said Tackett.

There was extensive damage in the living room and kitchen.

“The chief said something about it being our surge protector, that we had our TV plugged in,” said Tackett, discussing what she was told caused the fire.

Tackett said the last few months have been rough.

“We lost our mother-in-law about a month ago, completely unexpected. She was diagnosed with cancer in August, and by September she was gone. My son is extremely sick, he has a lot of medical issues,” said Tackett.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family rebuild their lives. You can donate here.

A fire destroyed a Flat Rock family's home on Oct. 11, 2018. (WDIV)

