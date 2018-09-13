Family of John McCain speaks against GOP advertisements using footage of him

DETROIT - The family of late Sen. John McCain is admonishing a Republican group for using him in political ads just weeks after his death.

McCain appears in two of the ads, and are they are drawing criticism from the late senator's family.

One of the ads is airing in Michigan, while the other is aired in Arizona.

The footage used is from Michigan's 8th Congressional District race between Democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin and the incumbent Republican, Mike Bishop.

The National Republican Congressional Committee is responsible for the ad and uses a moment from a 2014 senate hearing when Slotkins worked as an administration official for President Obama.

A spokesperson for the McCain family responded to both NRCC ads:

"The McCain family believes it's unfortunate that the senator's image is being weaponized this election season. They hope that there would be more respect, especially so soon after his passing."

Adolph Mongo, a political commentator, doesn't believe the advertisements are that bad and said he has seen much worse.

"I know people are saying, 'Oh, they are using McCain,' et cetera," Mongo said. "Yes, McCain is the voice of reason in the Republican Party -- why not use him? He's speaking from the grave."

Local 4 reached out to the NRCC, the head of Michigan's GOP, Ronna McDaniel, and Congressman Mike Bishop's office and as of Thursday afternoon has heard nothing back from any of them.

There are no plans to pull the ad.

