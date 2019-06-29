Family of mother and son killed in Inkster crash shaken by tragedy

INKSTER, Mich. - A family is talking to Local 4 after a mother and her son were killed in an Inkster crash.

The mother and her 10-year-old son died in the crash involving an Inkster police cruiser. Family members said the mother had just left Happy’s Pizza where her daughter worked.

“Took my whole family, man,” Otha Wilkins said.

Wilkins was full of grief and pain Saturday after his 45-year-old daughter Oweeta Wilkins and 10-year-old grandson Aaron were killed.

Original Story: Mother, 10-year-old son killed in crash with Inkster police cruiser

Jeriesha Wilkins recalled the moment she found out the news. “My big sister called me and asked me if I heard what was going on? I said no. And then she told me that our dad said that Aaron and my sister got killed in an accident. My nephew and my big sister are gone and they’re not coming back,” Jeriesha Wilkins said.

Local 4 was on scene Friday night at the crash. Family members said Wilkins had just left the nearby Happy’s Pizza Restaurant where her daughter worked.

It’s a sad day for employees here at Happy’s Pizza. “It’s tragic. We’re pretty bent out of shape,” John Eberheart said.

Michigan State Police said the officer was responding to a call heading west down Cherry Hill, when Wilkins made a left turn in front of the police vehicle. Witnesses tell Local 4, the officer’s lights were on but his sirens were not.

The family has a lot of questions. “I hope they don’t try to sweep this under the rug, because it’s not right,” Wilkins said.

MSP said investigators will review the dash cam video, black box and are awaiting the autopsy results. The family is now working on funeral arrangements.



