Family questions fatal police shooting of man who fled traffic stop in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday at a Royal Oak White Castle restaurant.

Police said 28-year-old Antonino Thomas Gordon, of Commerce Township, was the man involved in the deadly incident.

Royal Oak police said Gordon was spotted in the drive-thru of the White Castle minutes after he drove away from a traffic stop. Police said an officer saw him, approached the car and shot Gordon.

Local attorney Joseph Dedvukaj said his niece was married to Antonino, or "Nino," as his family called him. He said this just doesn’t make sense.

"We are outraged,” Dedvukaj said. "This police officer drew his weapon, pointed it at the driver and pulled the trigger four or more times."

Local 4 did obtain Gordon’s criminal record, dating back to November 2007. His most recent charge is driving with a suspended license in October of 2017, but Dedvukaj said police couldn’t have known about Gordon’s record at the time of the shooting.

“He was driving my brother's car, who loaned it to my niece for a couple of days. So after the fact, they are now trying to cover up and control the damages,” Dedvukaj said.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of this case.

