Family: Second child in go-kart crash dies

KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The second child involved in a deadly go-kart crash has died, according to an online fundraiser created by family members of the two victims who were cousins.

When the crash happened at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at Beard and Fargo roads in Kenockee Township, officials said it left a 13-year-old boy dead and 10-year-old boy critically injured.

On Saturday, the 10-year-old who was previously listed in critical condition passed away at the hospital, family members announced.

The driver told police she didn't see the boys because of the glare from the sun. So far, she has not been charged.

