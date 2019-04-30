Family still searching for answers months after young mother fatally shot in River Rouge home

DETROIT - On the night of Feb. 19, a young Detroit mother was shot in her home and left for dead with her 5-year old son asleep in the next room.

“We’re struggling to comprehend how someone would commit such a senseless and hateful act against an innocent woman,” Jennifer Samra said.

It’s something Bryanna Gentry’s family said doesn’t make sense. She was shot and killed at 475 Polk Ave. in River Rouge.

“When her life was taken, a part of mine was too and what happened to her wasn’t fair, so I just asked that you guys can help my family and figure out what happened to her,” Hailey Gentry said.

Her family said earlier that day Bryanna Gentry made plans to go see her grandparents up north with her 5-year old son. She changed her mind and went to see her boyfriend instead. While at his place, police said, someone shot and killed her and then shot her boyfriend.

“However he’s not cooperating. He will not tell the police who did this and, as far as we know, he’s currently in hiding,” said Richard Speck, Bryanna Gentry’s father.

But the good news is that her son wasn’t hurt, physically.

“That little boy misses his mom, misses her voice, misses her laughter, misses being held and cuddles. He needs you to speak out,” said Lisa-Marie Speck, Bryanna’s stepmother.

Months later, the family is wanting answers and justice.

“School was her main priority, knowing that it would provide her son, a better life and somebody took that away,” said Nicholas Samra, Bryanna Gentry’s uncle.

