Family trying to find woman after man intentionally hits her with truck in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A family is trying to find a woman after a man intentionally hit her with a truck Monday in River Rouge.

Video shows Alasia Hill, 21, having a confrontation with a man in a pickup truck before the man runs her down near 19th and Visger streets.

Hill is addicted to drugs and lives on the streets, her family said. Her family believes she could be seriously injured.

"I don't care what happened, if it was involving drugs or not, she doesn't deserve to be treated like that at all," said Shyaira Fikes, Hill's sister.

Hill's family also needs help identifying the man who hit her.

See the video and hear from her family in the story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.