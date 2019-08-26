Family wants answers in death of motorcyclist on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT - Friends and family have serious questions about the death of Michael Blackwell.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed in motorcycle crash on Detroit's southwest side

Police said Blackwell was speeding on his motorcycle Saturday night on Fort Street near Schaefer Highway when he lost control and struck a light pole.

Saturday night, three cars were following Blackwell when he lost control and crashed. Friends claim a Detroit police cruiser drove by the wreck and didn't stop.

They said Blackwell had lost a lot of blood but was still alive. Friends claim they kept calling 911 but never got through and that the only reason he was seen by medical personnel is because they flagged down an ambulance in the area.

It took almost a half hour before Blackwell was seen by first responders, his friends said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses. You can donate here.

