Family warns others about dangers of fireworks after 4-year-old girl suffers shattered skull

WESTLAND, Mich. - A family is warning others about the danger of fireworks after their young daughter was injured by one.

The 3-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after a firework struck her in the head and shattered her skull.

The family said fireworks tipped over or malfunctioned and started shooting sideways in their Westland neighborhood.

"It was like missiles flying around," Ron Bukis said.

His young daughter, Lucy, was 70 yards away from the fireworks when one struck her Saturday. She was rushed to Motts Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan and required a stitch in her brain.

Her family said she is doing better as of Tuesday.

Bukis hhas been out of work since February, after hurting his knee. His family of seven is about to become eight, and they've been grateful for any amount of support given to them.

Lucy will be turning 4 years old in September and is expected to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days.

