Farmington man charged in connection with Greektown shooting that injured 3

Detroit police say a Farmington Hills man is a suspect in a shooting May 6, 2019, in Greektown. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Farmington man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people at the corner of Beaubian and Monroe streets in Greektown.

Delano R. Ward, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in Oak Park, police said. He was the second person arrested in connection with the shooting, and police said they were still searching for two others.

Ward is accused of pulling a handgun out of his pocket around 11:55 p.m. Sunday and firing shots in front of a store on Monroe Street near Beaubien Street, police said.

Three men -- ages 23, 24 and 32 -- were injured, according to authorities. They received medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

Police said Ward fled the scene on foot.

He is charged with three counts each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Ward is expected to be arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

"You just have to imagine what downtown was like on this evening. We’re talking about Cinco De Mayo Festival, the parade had just ended and what happens every year, a lot of people will come down to Greektown to celebrate further,” Craig said.

There was another shooting just blocks away from Greektown. One man was shot in that incident.

Some people are now wondering if Greektown is safe.

“Detroit is safe and regardless of the one or two critics that suggest that it’s dangerous, I vigorously push back on that. The message should be clear, don’t come to Detroit and settle beef violently. We will find you.” Craig said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.