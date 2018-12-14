Father charged after 4-year-old boy fatally shot at home in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A man was charged after his 4-year-old son was shot and killed in the basement of a Roseville home, officials said.

Gary Chang appeared in court Friday for his arraignment. He is charged with second-degree child abuse, which is a 10-year felony.

Officials said a gun is not normally kept in the Roseville home. It is owned by Chang's brother, but Chang brought it into the home, according to police. It was identified as a small-frame, .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Gary Chang (WDIV)

A family member said Chang left the gun out in the open while there were five small children in the home. One of the children picked up the gun and shot 4-year-old Braylon Chang, police said.

"My son just passed away," Chang said. "It was an accident."

Chang was erratic and emotional during Friday's video arraignment. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native was hauled into a Roseville court after his son's fatal shooting.

Braylon suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his torso Friday morning in his own home. There were five children at the home when an 8-year-old found the handgun stuffed in a pool table pocket, police said.

The child picked up the gun and fired it, according to authorities.

"As a father, I want to be there with funeral plans," Chang said. "I will not run off or anything."

A family friend told Local 4 Chang came to visit Braylon and Braylon's mother. He has a criminal history in Wisconsin, including criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and hit-and-run incidents.

