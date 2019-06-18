Father-daughter firefighter duo help protect community in Monroe County

ESTRAL BEACH, Mich. - A father and daughter help protect their Monroe County community as firefighters in the same department.

Dave Miller and his daughter, Courtney, work for the Estral Beach Fire Department.

Miller has served as the fire chief for 19 years. His daughter joined him at the department in September 2018.

"It's been neat, it really has. I enjoy having her around," he said.

Miller said it wasn't easy watching his daughter charge into her first fire, but he could tell she wanted to do it.

"I let her go with three experienced firefighters, but I could tell she wanted to go and when she came out she was all smiles," he said.

Watch the video above to learn more about the firefighting duo.

